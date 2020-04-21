BEST (BEST) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on BEST (BEST), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.43.

CFA has an average return of 6.2% when recommending BEST.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3670 out of 6484 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BEST is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.25.

The company has a one-year high of $6.75 and a one-year low of $4.02. Currently, BEST has an average volume of 1.46M.

BEST, Inc. (China) is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Chain Management, Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Store, and Others. The Others segment relates to the cross-border logistic coordination services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in May 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.