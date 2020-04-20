Berry Petroleum (BRY) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Thomas Hughes CFA maintained a Hold rating on Berry Petroleum (BRY) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.32, close to its 52-week low of $1.83.

Berry Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.25.

Berry Petroleum’s market cap is currently $184.6M and has a P/E ratio of 4.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.19.

Berry Corp. is an independent upstream energy company, which engages in the development and production of conventional oil reserves. The company was founded by C. J. Berry in 1909 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.