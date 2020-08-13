Berry Petroleum (BRY) Gets a Hold Rating from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Mark Lear from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Berry Petroleum (BRY), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Lear is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.4% and a 30.7% success rate. Lear covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Berry Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.72 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Berry Petroleum has an average volume of 430.6K.

Berry Corp. is an independent upstream energy company, which engages in the development and production of conventional oil reserves. The company was founded by C. J. Berry in 1909 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.