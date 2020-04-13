Berry Global Group (BERY) Receives a Hold from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Hold rating on Berry Global Group (BERY) on April 8. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 70.0% success rate. Josephson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Graphic Packaging, and Clearwater Paper.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Berry Global Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.14, implying a 40.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Berry Global Group’s market cap is currently $4.97B and has a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.78.

Berry Global Group, Inc. engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Health, Hygiene & Specialties, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of containers, closures, dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, polythene films, and technical components. The Consumer Packaging North America segment consists of containers, foodservice items, closures, over caps, bottles, prescription vials, and tubes. The Engineered Materials segment consists of tapes and adhesives, polyethylene-based film products, can liners, and specialty coated and laminated products. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment consists of nonwoven specialty materials and films used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, construction, and filtration applications. The company was founded on November 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.