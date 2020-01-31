Berry Global Group (BERY) Gets a Hold Rating from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Hold rating on Berry Global Group (BERY) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 63.3% success rate. Josephson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Graphic Packaging, Silgan Holdings, and Avery Dennison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Berry Global Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.00, implying a 22.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Berry Global Group’s market cap is currently $6.11B and has a P/E ratio of 15.32. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.77.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Berry Global Group, Inc. engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Engineered Materials.