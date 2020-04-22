Bernstein Thinks EasyJet’s Stock is Going to Recover

Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet (EJTTF) yesterday and set a price target of £10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.35, close to its 52-week low of $5.31.

Roeska has an average return of 6.3% when recommending EasyJet.

According to TipRanks.com, Roeska is ranked #6192 out of 6484 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EasyJet with a $12.38 average price target, implying a 62.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £9.45 price target.

EasyJet’s market cap is currently $2.92B and has a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.00.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.