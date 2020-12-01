Bernstein Remains a Hold on Salesforce (CRM)

In a report released today, Mark Moerdler from Bernstein maintained a Hold rating on Salesforce (CRM), with a price target of $234.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $239.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Moerdler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 76.1% success rate. Moerdler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Microsoft, Oracle, and Adobe.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Salesforce with a $293.43 average price target, which is a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 27, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Based on Salesforce’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.15 billion and net profit of $2.63 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4 billion and had a net profit of $91 million.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff, and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.