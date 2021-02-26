Bernstein Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Salesforce (CRM)

Bernstein analyst Mark Moerdler maintained a Hold rating on Salesforce (CRM) today and set a price target of $233.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $220.50.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Salesforce with a $274.56 average price target, implying a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Salesforce’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.42 billion and net profit of $1.08 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.51 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $109 million.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff, and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

