Bernstein Maintains Their Sell Rating on Uniper SE (UNPRF)

In a report released yesterday, Meike Becker from Bernstein maintained a Sell rating on Uniper SE (UNPRF), with a price target of EUR21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.55, close to its 52-week low of $24.39.

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung fur Uniper auf “Underperform” mit einem Kursziel von 21 Euro belassen. Die wegen der Corona-Krise seit Wochen sinkende Stromnachfrage in Europa zeige mittlerweile erste Stabilisierungstendenzen, schrieb Analystin Meike Becker in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Dieses Signal lasse entsprechende Ruckschlusse auf die derzeitige Wirtschaftsaktivitat auf dem Kontinent zu./edh/mis Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 23:03 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 00:51 / UTC Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is ranked #728 out of 6228 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uniper SE is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $23.69, representing a -7.3% downside. In a report issued on March 31, HSBC also downgraded the stock to Sell with a EUR21.00 price target.

Based on Uniper SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.03 billion and GAAP net loss of $399 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.75 billion and had a net profit of $149 million.

Uniper SE engages in the provision of energy. Its services include power generation, global energy trading, energy sales, energy storage, and energy services. It operates through the following segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation. The European Generation segment comprises of the power and heat generation facilities that the Uniper Group operates in Europe. The Global Commodities segment bundles the energy trading activities, and forms a commercial interface. The fuels required for power generation are procured, emission allowances are traded, the electricity produced is marketed and the portfolio is optimized by managing the use of the power plants. The International Power Generation segment brings together the operating power generation business of the Uniper Group in Russia and Brazil. The company was founded in January 1, 2016 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.