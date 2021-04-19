Bernstein Maintains Their Hold Rating on Walt Disney (DIS)

In a report released today, Todd Juenger from Bernstein maintained a Hold rating on Walt Disney (DIS), with a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $187.93, close to its 52-week high of $203.02.

Juenger has an average return of 25.2% when recommending Walt Disney.

According to TipRanks.com, Juenger is ranked #2049 out of 7459 analysts.

Walt Disney has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $211.16, representing a 12.6% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $203.02 and a one-year low of $98.86. Currently, Walt Disney has an average volume of 11.43M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DIS in relation to earlier this year.

The Walt Disney Co. is a diversified entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer & International (DTCI).

The company owns domestic cable networks like Disney, ESPN, Freeform and National Geographic, is involved in the production and distribution of television and motion picture content, operates theme parks, resorts, cruise lines and also offers streaming services.

Founded by Walter Elias Disney on October 16, 1923, the company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

