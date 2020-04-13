Bernstein Maintains Their Hold Rating on Diageo (DGEAF)

Bernstein analyst Trevor Stirling maintained a Hold rating on Diageo (DGEAF) on April 9 and set a price target of £30.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.35.

Stirling wrote:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung fur Diageo nach zuruckgezogenen Jahreszielen und ausgesetzten Aktienruckkaufen auf “Market-Perform” mit einem Kursziel von 3040 Pence belassen. Der Schritt des Spirituosenherstellers sei keine besondere uberraschung gewesen, schrieb Analyst Trevor Stirling in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Kosten und Barmittel wurden nun sorgsam gemanagt, die Liquiditat bleibe robust./ck/ajx Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 08:31 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / / UTC Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Stirling is ranked #5070 out of 6357 analysts.

Diageo has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $38.88.

The company has a one-year high of $44.05 and a one-year low of $24.55. Currently, Diageo has an average volume of 9,680.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.