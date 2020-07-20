Bernstein Believes Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Won’t Stop Here

Bernstein analyst Lisa Bedell Clive maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) on July 17 and set a price target of EUR47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.20, close to its 52-week high of $49.45.

Clive has an average return of 13.0% when recommending Siemens Healthineers AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Clive is ranked #3280 out of 6793 analysts.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.89, implying a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR44.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $49.45 and a one-year low of $33.40. Currently, Siemens Healthineers AG has an average volume of 578.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.