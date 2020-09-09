Berkshire Hills (BHLB) Receives a Buy from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Mark Fitzgibbon from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Berkshire Hills (BHLB), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.51, close to its 52-week low of $9.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgibbon is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 45.2% success rate. Fitzgibbon covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Financial, Cambridge Bancorp, and Independent Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Berkshire Hills with a $13.17 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $33.72 and a one-year low of $9.03. Currently, Berkshire Hills has an average volume of 560.6K.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc. The firm offers a wide range of deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies. The company was founded in June 2000 and is headquartered in Pittsfield, MA.