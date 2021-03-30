Berkeley Group (BKGFY) Got Some Bad News

In a report released yesterday, HSBC from HSBC downgraded Berkeley Group (BKGFY) to Sell. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.75, close to its 52-week high of $66.27.

The the analyst consensus on Berkeley Group is currently a Moderate Sell rating.

Berkeley Group’s market cap is currently $7.75B and has a P/E ratio of 17.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.88.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.