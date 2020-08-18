BerGenBio AS (BRRGF) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on BerGenBio AS (BRRGF) today and set a price target of NOK66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.00, close to its 52-week high of $4.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 58.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BerGenBio AS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.13.

The company has a one-year high of $4.39 and a one-year low of $1.23. Currently, BerGenBio AS has an average volume of 656.

BerGenBio ASA is a clinical stage oncology biotech company, which is engaged in developing therapeutics against novel drug targets that drive aggressive cancers. Its drug candidate bemcentinib (BGB324) is in clinical development as a novel treatment for a variety of cancers.