BerGenBio AS (BRRGF) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on BerGenBio AS (BRRGF) today and set a price target of NOK60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.94, close to its 52-week high of $4.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 84.5% and a 63.6% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BerGenBio AS with a $7.45 average price target, representing a 124.4% upside. In a report issued on January 29, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a NOK66.00 price target.

BerGenBio AS’s market cap is currently $343.8M and has a P/E ratio of -11.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.10.

BerGenBio ASA is a clinical stage oncology biotech company, which is engaged in developing therapeutics against novel drug targets that drive aggressive cancers. Its drug candidate bemcentinib (BGB324) is in clinical development as a novel treatment for a variety of cancers.