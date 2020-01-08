BerGenBio AS (BRRGF) Receives a Buy from JonesTrading

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy maintained a Buy rating on BerGenBio AS (BRRGF) yesterday and set a price target of NOK60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.60, equals to its 52-week low of $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 45.1% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BerGenBio AS with a $6.77 average price target.

Based on BerGenBio AS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.03 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.05 million.

BerGenBio ASA engages in the development of biopharmaceutical product for cancer therapy. It focuses on developing a pipeline of AXL kinase inhibitors. Its lead product bemcentinib, is a selective and orally bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor.