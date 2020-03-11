BerGenBio AS (BRRGF) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on BerGenBio AS (BRRGF), with a price target of NOK58.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 34.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

BerGenBio AS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.17.

BerGenBio ASA engages in the development of biopharmaceutical product for cancer therapy. It focuses on developing a pipeline of AXL kinase inhibitors. Its lead product bemcentinib, is a selective and orally bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor.