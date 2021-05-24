Berenberg Bank Upgrades UniCredit SpA (UNCFF) to Buy

UniCredit SpA (UNCFF) received a Buy rating and a EUR12.00 price target from Berenberg Bank analyst Michael Christodoulou on May 21. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.00, equals to its 52-week high of $13.00.

Christodoulou has an average return of 80.5% when recommending UniCredit SpA.

According to TipRanks.com, Christodoulou is ranked #7072 out of 7522 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UniCredit SpA with a $13.27 average price target, implying a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR12.40 price target.

UniCredit SpA’s market cap is currently $29.17B and has a P/E ratio of 57.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.39.

UniCredit SpA is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) Division, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Fineco, Non Core and Governance & Group Corporate Centre. The Commercial Banking Italy segment is composed commercial network, except CIB clients, leasing and factoring. The Commercial Banking Germany segment provides all German customers, except CIB clients, with a complete range of banking products and services. The Commercial Banking Austria segment provides all Austrian customers, except CIB clients, with a complete range of banking products and services. The CEE Division segment provides international financial banking services. The CIB segment offers structured finance, capital markets, and investment products; and corporate banking, transactions, financial, and advisory services to corporate and multinational customers. The Fineco segment offers single account banking, credit, trading and investment services though transactional and advisory platform developed with proprietary technologies, and combined with one of the largest financial advisory network in Italy. The Non Core segment includes selected assets of Commercial Banking Italy to be managed with a risk mitigation approach and some special vehicles for securitization transactions. The Governance & Group Corporate Centre segment includes global banking services, corporate center global function, inter-segment adjustments and consolidation adjustments not attributable to individual segments. UniCredit was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.