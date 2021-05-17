Berenberg Bank Thinks Concert Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

Berenberg Bank analyst Esther Hong maintained a Buy rating on Concert Pharma (CNCE) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.03, close to its 52-week low of $3.68.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Concert Pharma with a $13.67 average price target, a 246.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Concert Pharma’s market cap is currently $127.1M and has a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.11.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Roger D. Tung and Christoph H. Westphal on April 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.