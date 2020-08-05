Berenberg Bank Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Fox Factory Holding (FOXF)

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Fox Factory Holding (FOXF), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 76.9% success rate. Maroccia covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Planet Fitness, and Vail Resorts.

Fox Factory Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.57, representing a -14.1% downside. In a report issued on August 3, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Based on Fox Factory Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $184 million and net profit of $8.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $162 million and had a net profit of $18.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FOXF in relation to earlier this year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing, and marketing performance ride dynamics products. Its product categories include bicycles; side-by-sides; on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities; off-road vehicles and trucks; all-terrain vehicles; snowmobiles; specialty vehicles and applications; and motorcycles. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on December 28, 2007 and is headquartered in Braselton, GA.