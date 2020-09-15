Berenberg Bank Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Team17 Group (TSVNF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Team17 Group (TSVNF) on September 10 and set a price target of p800.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.08.

Team17 Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.66.

The company has a one-year high of $9.08 and a one-year low of $5.10. Currently, Team17 Group has an average volume of 2,643.

Team17 Group PLC is a video game label and creative partner for independent developers. The company supports both owned first party IP and third-party IP-through partnering with indie developers globally. The company focuses on premium, rather than free to play games, and its portfolio comprises over 90 games, including the iconic and well-established Worms franchise, as well as Overcooked and The Escapists.