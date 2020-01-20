Berenberg Bank Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Resolute Mining (RMGGF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Richard Hatch maintained a Buy rating on Resolute Mining (RMGGF) on January 15 and set a price target of p120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.80, close to its 52-week low of $0.71.

Hatch has an average return of 2.5% when recommending Resolute Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Hatch is ranked #4622 out of 5850 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on Resolute Mining is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Resolute Mining’s market cap is currently $722.5M and has a P/E ratio of 11.92. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.17.

Resolute Mining Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in exploration, development, and operation of gold mines across Australia and Africa. It currently operates Syama, Bibiani and Ravenswood gold mines in Africa and Australia. The company was founded on June 8, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.