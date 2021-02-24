Berenberg Bank Sticks to Its Hold Rating for SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $157.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.9% and a 82.1% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Aaron’s Company, and Callaway Golf.

SiteOne Landscape Supply has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $145.25.

SiteOne Landscape Supply’s market cap is currently $6.77B and has a P/E ratio of 61.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.39.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.