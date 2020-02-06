Berenberg Bank Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Eplus (PLUS)

In a report released today, Brett Knoblauch from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Eplus (PLUS), with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Knoblauch is ranked #4935 out of 5881 analysts.

Eplus has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $94.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Eplus’ market cap is currently $1.12B and has a P/E ratio of 16.87. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLUS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ePlus, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting solutions for commercial, state and local governments, and government contractors. It operates through the Technology and Financing segments.