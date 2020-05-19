Berenberg Bank Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

Brian Anderson- May 19, 2020, 7:45 AM EDT

Berenberg Bank analyst Scott Bardo maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Bardo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 67.3% success rate. Bardo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as LivaNova, Qiagen, and Alcon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Healthineers AG is a Hold with an average price target of $43.91, a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR47.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $49.00 and a one-year low of $33.40. Currently, Siemens Healthineers AG has an average volume of 700.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.

