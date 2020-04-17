Berenberg Bank Sticks to Its Buy Rating for PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Graham Renwick maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.46, close to its 52-week low of $43.01.

Renwick said:

“HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung fur Puma SE auf “Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 67 Euro belassen. Die kurzfristigen Verwerfungen durch die Covid-19-Krise seien heftig und unvermeidbar, schrieb Analyst Graham Renwick in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Zugleich seien diese aber eine klare Chance fur die beiden Sportartikelhersteller Adidas und Puma, um starker und besser aufgestellt aus der Krise hervorzugehen. Er hob den Stellenwert der Liquiditat hervor, um ausreichend Kraft fur Langfristinvestitionen zu haben, insbesondere den Online-Handel betreffend./ck/nas Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / 18:08 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $79.77 average price target, implying a 28.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR67.00 price target.

Based on PUMA SE NPV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion and net profit of $17.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.23 billion and had a net profit of $11.4 million.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.