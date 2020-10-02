Berenberg Bank Remains a Hold on Centamin (CELTF)

Howard Kim- October 2, 2020, 5:06 AM EDT

Berenberg Bank analyst Jonathan Guy maintained a Hold rating on Centamin (CELTF) today and set a price target of p221.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Guy is ranked #5654 out of 6960 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centamin with a $3.19 average price target.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

