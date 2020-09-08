Berenberg Bank Remains a Buy on Galiano Gold (GAU)

Berenberg Bank analyst Jonathan Guy maintained a Buy rating on Galiano Gold (GAU) today and set a price target of C$2.60. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Guy is ranked #5131 out of 6841 analysts.

Galiano Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.37.

Based on Galiano Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $14.69 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $6.11 million.

