Berenberg Bank Remains a Buy on BioNTech SE (BNTX)

In a report issued on October 22, Zhiqiang Shu from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on BioNTech SE (BNTX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 90.0% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Seattle Genetics, Morphosys Ag, and CureVac.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioNTech SE with a $102.43 average price target, representing a 6.0% upside. In a report issued on November 11, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Based on BioNTech SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $67.46 million and GAAP net loss of $210 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $30.1 million.

BioNTech SE focuses on the development of molecular immune therapies and biomarker-based diagnostic approaches. The firm develops and manufactures biomarker-based in vitro diagnostic devices (IVDD) and commercializes products. It offers drug discovery services for therapeutic areas including infectious diseases, allergies and autoimmune disorders. The company was founded by Christopher Huber, Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

