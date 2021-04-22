Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Vail Resorts (MTN)

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Vail Resorts (MTN), with a price target of $309.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $326.57, close to its 52-week high of $333.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.7% and a 85.4% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vail Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $317.75, a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $277.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $333.95 and a one-year low of $146.92. Currently, Vail Resorts has an average volume of 468.9K.

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses. The Real Estate segment holds real property at mountain resorts primarily throughout Summit and Eagle Counties in Colorado. The company was founded by Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton in March 1957 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.