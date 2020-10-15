Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Resolute Mining (RMGGF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Richard Hatch maintained a Buy rating on Resolute Mining (RMGGF) today and set a price target of p98.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.66.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Resolute Mining with a $1.28 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RMGGF in relation to earlier this year.

Resolute Mining Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in exploration, development, and operation of gold mines across Australia and Africa. It currently operates Syama, Bibiani and Ravenswood gold mines in Africa and Australia. The company was founded on June 8, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.