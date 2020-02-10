Berenberg Bank Maintains Their Buy Rating on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Berenberg Bank analyst Fulvio Cazzol maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) on February 7 and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $208.96, close to its 52-week high of $220.42.

Cazzol has an average return of 11.9% when recommending The Estée Lauder Companies.

According to TipRanks.com, Cazzol is ranked #4726 out of 5881 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Estée Lauder Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $225.91, implying a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

The Estée Lauder Companies’ market cap is currently $75.18B and has a P/E ratio of 41.24. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 108 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EL in relation to earlier this year.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MžAžC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced.