Berenberg Bank Maintains Their Buy Rating on Resolute Mining (RMGGF)

In a report released today, Richard Hatch from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Resolute Mining (RMGGF), with a price target of p77.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Hatch is ranked #1731 out of 7245 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Resolute Mining with a $0.88 average price target, implying a 72.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Resolute Mining Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in exploration, development, and operation of gold mines across Australia and Africa. It currently operates Syama, Bibiani and Ravenswood gold mines in Africa and Australia. The company was founded on June 8, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.