Berenberg Bank Maintains Their Buy Rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Berenberg Bank analyst James Targett maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) today and set a price target of CHF120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.43.

Targett has an average return of 9.4% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Targett is ranked #6851 out of 7329 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $127.64, which is a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF120.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $124.25 and a one-year low of $84.20. Currently, Nestlé SA has an average volume of 44.67K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.