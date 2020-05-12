Berenberg Bank Maintains Their Buy Rating on Callaway Golf (ELY)

In a report issued on May 7, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Callaway Golf (ELY), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 54.1% success rate. Maroccia covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Planet Fitness, and Vail Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Callaway Golf is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.38, a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.33 and a one-year low of $4.75. Currently, Callaway Golf has an average volume of 1.86M.

Callaway Golf Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Clubs, Golf Balls, and Gear, Accessories & Other. The Golf Clubs segment comprises of Callaway Golf woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, Odyssey putters, including Toulon Design putters by Odyssey, packaged sets and sales of pre-owned golf clubs. The Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells Callaway Golf and Strata golf balls. The Gear, Accessories, and Other segment consists of soft goods products which include golf apparel and footwear, golf bags, golf gloves, travel gear, headwear and other golf-related accessories, retail apparel sales from the firm’s joint venture in Japan, and OGIO branded products. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.