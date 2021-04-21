Berenberg Bank Maintains a Hold Rating on Procter & Gamble (PG)

In a report released today, Fulvio Cazzol from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Procter & Gamble (PG), with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $137.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Cazzol is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 53.4% success rate. Cazzol covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Colgate-Palmolive, and Kimberly Clark.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Procter & Gamble is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $149.38, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $146.92 and a one-year low of $111.25. Currently, Procter & Gamble has an average volume of 8.26M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 128 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2021, Marc Pritchard, the Chief Brand Officer of PG sold 95,163 shares for a total of $12,433,046.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Procter & Gamble Co. manufactures and sells branded consumer packaged goods across five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. Some of the popular brands owned by the company include Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Olay, Gillette, Oral-B, Vicks, Ariel, Tide, Pampers, Luvs and Bounty. The company was founded by William Procter and James Gamble in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More on PG: