Berenberg Bank Maintains a Hold Rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Berenberg Bank analyst Henry Tarr maintained a Hold rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM) on January 3 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarr is ranked #2649 out of 5775 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Exxon Mobil with a $78.33 average price target, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on January 3, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Exxon Mobil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $63.28 billion and net profit of $3.17 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68.05 billion and had a net profit of $6 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XOM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.