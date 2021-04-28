Berenberg Bank Maintains a Buy Rating on UBS Group AG (UBS)

Berenberg Bank analyst Eoin Mullany maintained a Buy rating on UBS Group AG (UBS) yesterday and set a price target of CHF16.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.46, close to its 52-week high of $16.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullany has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.3% and a 41.8% success rate. Mullany covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Goldman Sachs Group, Deutsche Bank AG, and Morgan Stanley.

UBS Group AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.91, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF18.00 price target.

Based on UBS Group AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.17 billion and net profit of $1.64 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.08 billion and had a net profit of $721 million.

UBS Group AG is a multinational investment bank and financial services company based out of Switzerland. It provides Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Banking services to the private, institutional and corporate clients worldwide.