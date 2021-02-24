Berenberg Bank Maintains a Buy Rating on Aaron’s Company (AAN)

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia maintained a Buy rating on Aaron’s Company (AAN) yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.93, close to its 52-week low of $13.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.9% and a 82.1% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Callaway Golf, and Malibu Boats.

Aaron’s Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.60.

The Aarons Co Inc is a speciality retailer which has developed a unique lease-to-own model. It serves the customers through the sale and lease ownership of furniture, consumer electronics, computers, home appliances, and other accessories at best deal with the highest quality products. Aaron’s services are available through multiple channels to approximately 40-50 % of the U.S. population.