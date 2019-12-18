Berenberg Bank Keeps Their Hold Rating on FedEx (FDX)

Berenberg Bank analyst William Fitzalan Howard maintained a Hold rating on FedEx (FDX) today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $163.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Howard is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 60.0% success rate. Howard covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Parcel, Deutsche Post, and Royal Mail.

FedEx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.42, a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 12, UBS also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $161.00 price target.

Based on FedEx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.05 billion and net profit of $744 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.82 billion and had a net profit of $933 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FDX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2019, John Edwardson, a Director at FDX bought 3,700 shares for a total of $425,722.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.