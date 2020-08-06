Berenberg Bank Keeps Their Buy Rating on Yeti Holdings (YETI)

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia maintained a Buy rating on Yeti Holdings (YETI) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.63, close to its 52-week high of $52.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 80.8% success rate. Maroccia covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Planet Fitness, and Vail Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yeti Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.27, a -12.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Yeti Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $174 million and net profit of $8.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $155 million and had a net profit of $2.17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of YETI in relation to earlier this year.

YETI Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J. Seiders and Ryan R. Seiders in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.