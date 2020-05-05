Berenberg Bank Keeps Their Buy Rating on Linde (LIN)

In a report released yesterday, Rikin Patel from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Linde (LIN), with a price target of EUR215.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $182.66.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $219.81.

The company has a one-year high of $227.86 and a one-year low of $146.72. Currently, Linde has an average volume of 2.9M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIN in relation to earlier this year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.