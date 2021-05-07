Berenberg Bank Keeps Their Buy Rating on Galiano Gold (GAU)

In a report released today, Jonathan Guy from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Galiano Gold (GAU), with a price target of C$2.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Guy is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Guy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Yamana Gold, FRESNILLO, and Centamin.

Galiano Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.02.

Galiano Gold’s market cap is currently $292M and has a P/E ratio of 5.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.38.

