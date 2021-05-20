Berenberg Bank Keeps Their Buy Rating on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

Berenberg Bank analyst Zhiqiang Shu maintained a Buy rating on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.23, close to its 52-week low of $21.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 44.0% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sensei Biotherapeutics, Repare Therapeutics, and Kymera Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Black Diamond Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.00, representing an 117.7% upside. In a report issued on May 10, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $46.25 and a one-year low of $21.04. Currently, Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average volume of 336.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the biotechnology company that discovers and develops therapeutic agents to target unique oncogenic protein-isoforms. The company was founded by Dr. David M. Epstein and Dr. Elizabeth Buck in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.