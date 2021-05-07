Berenberg Bank Keeps Their Buy Rating on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

In a report released today, Esther Hong from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.24, close to its 52-week low of $4.15.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aprea Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.67.

The company has a one-year high of $41.12 and a one-year low of $4.15. Currently, Aprea Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APRE in relation to earlier this year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.