Berenberg Bank Keeps a Sell Rating on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Berenberg Bank analyst Fulvio Cazzol maintained a Sell rating on Colgate-Palmolive (CL) yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.93, close to its 52-week high of $76.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Cazzol is ranked #4717 out of 5864 analysts.

Colgate-Palmolive has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $75.36, representing a 1.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Colgate-Palmolive’s market cap is currently $64.22B and has a P/E ratio of 27.25. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -198.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition segments.