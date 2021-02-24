Berenberg Bank Keeps a Hold Rating on Six Flags (SIX)

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia maintained a Hold rating on Six Flags (SIX) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.9% and a 82.1% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Aaron’s Company, and Callaway Golf.

Six Flags has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.40.

Based on Six Flags’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $126 million and GAAP net loss of $116 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $621 million and had a net profit of $180 million.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers state-of-the-art and traditional thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.