Berenberg Bank Keeps a Buy Rating on Resolute Mining (RMGGF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Richard Hatch reiterated a Buy rating on Resolute Mining (RMGGF) today and set a price target of p92.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.81.

Hatch has an average return of 13.2% when recommending Resolute Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Hatch is ranked #2155 out of 6903 analysts.

Resolute Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.21, representing a 52.2% upside. In a report issued on August 30, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in exploration, development, and operation of gold mines across Australia and Africa. It currently operates Syama, Bibiani and Ravenswood gold mines in Africa and Australia. The company was founded on June 8, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.