Berenberg Bank Keeps a Buy Rating on Eplus (PLUS)

Berenberg Bank analyst Brett Knoblauch maintained a Buy rating on Eplus (PLUS) on May 22 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Knoblauch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 54.3% success rate. Knoblauch covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Pluralsight, and Liveperson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eplus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.00.

Eplus’ market cap is currently $999.6M and has a P/E ratio of 14.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.98.

ePlus, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting solutions for commercial, state and local governments, and government contractors. It operates through the Technology and Financing segments. The Technology segment sells IT products, third-party software, third-party maintenance, professional and managed services, and proprietary software. The Financing segment consists of the financing of IT equipment, software, and related services. The company was founded by Bruce M. Bowen in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.